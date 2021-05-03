New Art, Who Dis? Let Society6 Help You Decorate With 30% off All Posters

30 % off Posters | Society6



Society6 is a great place to discover new artists and find pieces and decor from some amazing independent creators. And honestly, it’s ugly out there still, so why not thrive at home with some beautiful art. Take 30 % off any print in the entire store today only. This is me just realizing now all the art in my bedroom is from Society6. And actually even my tapestry and bedspread too. Guess I’m a fan.

I purchased that La Tinta poster during quarantine to brighten my space up. If you’re an anime fan, her art is perfection. The detail and designs are breathtaking. Lots of gorgeous nerdy pieces in her store.

I also bought this Rainbow Cheetah poster by Megan Galante. I’m a sucker for anything that looks like it could be in a Wes Anderson movie. And with the colors, it blended super well with my very pink decor. There’s a definite whimsy to all of Megan’s pieces, so if you want to make your home into one the Tenenbaums would live in, this is the artist for you.

Standard shipping is $5 for one poster. This sale is only running for the rest of the day.