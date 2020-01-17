It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsAuto

Never Worry About Low Tire Pressure Again When You Get a $20 Tacklife Digital Inflator

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
4.3K
5
Save
TACKLIFE Digital Tire Inflator | $20 | Amazon | Promo code PSRXF8NF
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

TACKLIFE Digital Tire Inflator | $20 | Amazon | Promo code PSRXF8NF

Yesterday, we told you about a tire pressure gauge. Today, we have the solution to low tire pressure. If your tire light comes on, don’t freak out and search for a gas station that might have a $1, 60-second machine. Instead, you can get yourself a TACKLIFE Digital Tire Inflator while it is marked down to $20 when you use promo code PSRXF8NF. The machine can inflate the P195/65R15 tire from 0 to 35psi in only five minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Get a Set of Unbreakable Plastic Champagne Glasses To Use at Your Next Party For $8

Get All Of That Gunk Out Of Your Teeth When You Shop Today's Water Flosser Sale

Get Your Dog a Ton Of Toys, Just Because, During Chewy's Flash Sale

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts