Okay, so, you should 100% worry about losing a contact in your eye. You don’t want to wind up like that woman who had 27 contacts in one eye. But, if you lose contacts to dry eye during the day or rip them easily, you’re in luck. Walgreens is currently having a 20% off sale on contact lenses. To grab this deal, use the promo code DEAL20 at check out.

Walgreens offers an assortment of contacts that you can have delivered straight to your door, like the 1-Day Acuvue Moist 90 Pack for $70. If you constantly forget to take your contacts out before bed, Air Optix Night & Day lenses are $74 and can be worn for 30 days straight. But, if you prefer to toss each pair at the end of the day, you can grab a Dailies AquaComfort PLUS 90 Pack for $63.