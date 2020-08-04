It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Never Worry About Leaving Your Puppy Alone Again With This Dome Security Camera Now Just $29

svillari
Sheilah Villari
YI Dome Security Camera | $29 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
YI Dome Security Camera | $29 | Amazon

My best friend got a puppy right before quarantine started and I gifted her camera to watch the little guy while she was at work. For the most part, he was pretty well behaved. Now cut to months of them being together 24/7 and her just leaving the house for even a small amount of time sends him into a tailspin. Separation anxiety is real and boy is she glad she has that camera now. If you’re worried about leaving a new pupper alone I highly recommend getting one like this Yi Dome Camera that’s 52% off today.

This one is an Amazon bestseller and is compatible with your Alexa devices. You’ll get 360° coverage and it can even see in the dark. Use to set up and connects to you phone via an app. What’s cool is that up to five people can access the camera feed through the app too. It can update with activity alerts or set and auto cruise to scan a wider area. ou can store videos safely on the cloud and you get a one year warranty. This is a great value to put your mind at ease.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 Welds Tablet and Laptop Powers, Now Only $600
Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 Welds Tablet and Laptop Powers, Now Only $600
