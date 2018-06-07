If you’re not thinking about how your legs are going to survive the summer, maybe it’s about time to consider some shorts. American Eagle can help with their buy one, get one 50% off sale on all shorts for both men and women. There are a ton of styles you should keep on hand for the days where you can’t think about putting on real pants, like khakis, “tomgirl” shorts, denim shorts, and more. Not you, cargo shorts.
Never Wear Real Pants This Summer With Buy One, Get One 50% Off American Eagle Shorts
