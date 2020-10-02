Vote 2020 graphic
Never Smell Burnt Popcorn Again Thanks to Ecolution's Popper Now Just $11

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Ecolution’s Popcorn Popper | $11 | Amazon Gold Box

We’ve all done it, burnt popcorn. Microwaves are all so sensitive when it comes to the movie theater treat. Trying to figure the perfect time to not ruin the bag or fill your house with one of the most awful smells that lingers for hours. Well, Ecolution wants to put your mind at ease and give you the perfect batch every time. Today take 15% off this Popcorn Popper.

Only the red snack-size pot is on sale although a family size in three colors is available just for more money. With this popper, you get to use fresh kernels each time so you avoid the bagged option which is usually packed with chemicals and sodium. The borosilicate glass bowl is dishwasher safe so easy to clean after each use. The lid is even designed to place a pad of butter on top so it will melt through little holes down ontop the popcorn for an even coating of margarine goodness. This little pot will elevate your next film marathon or Netflix binge session.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

