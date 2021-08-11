Bosch T4047 Multi-Size Screwdriver Bit Set | $10 | Amazon



If you’re someone who’s pretty handy with tools and renovation, you might find yourself spending a lot of time looking for the right tool for the job — or in this case, the right screwdriver bit. They can be irritating to find, especially if you aren’t exactly a tidy person. So make life easier for yourself with the Bosch T4047 Multi-Size Screwdriver Bit Set, just $10 at Amazon. You save $6 off the normal price, and if you spend $50 on select items, you can get this set for $10 off, making it free. You get insert and power bits, a finder driver, and magnetic nutsetters, everything you need to finish up a variety of jobs. Just make sure you leave them in the handy case so you don’t lose them.