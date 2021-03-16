Never Lose Your Phone Again With This 5 Pack of Tracking Pixels for $5

5-Pack TrackR Pixels | $5 | SideDeal

Have you ever put your phone down, Grandpa Simpson’d off into another room, and immediately forgotten when you put your phone? I have done this several hundreds of times at this point in my life and the panic of this moment is real. If you never want to have this problem again, consider grabbing a tracking pixels. Basically, a tracking pixel is a coin-sized sticker you can place on to your device. If you lose it, you can use an app to make the pixel ring. Problem solved. Sidedeal currently has a 5-pack of tracking pixels down to $5, which is a full 90% off the usual $50 price tag. The package comes with five extra rechargeable batteries and the app lets you order replacements for free. This will make your entire life so much easier, trust me.