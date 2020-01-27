Never Lose Your Keys or Wallet Again, Thanks to This Tile Gold Box

Tile Tracker Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Tile Tracker Gold Box | Amazon



Tile trackers help you find your stuff if you lose it, and right now you can pick up a few for cheap. Today’s Gold Box is dropping the price on a slew of Tile t rackers, with p rices start at just $13.

If you or a family member continually loses their keys, this is a good opportunity to stop that from happening. After you attach the device, t he Tile app on your smart phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep to help you find them. Super helpful, right?

Just remember, these discounts will only last until the end of the day. So get yours before you lose out.

