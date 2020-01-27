It's all consuming.
Never Lose Your Keys or Wallet Again, Thanks to This Tile Gold Box

Tile trackers help you find your stuff if you lose it, and right now you can pick up a few for cheap. Today’s Gold Box is dropping the price on a slew of Tile trackers, with prices start at just $13.

If you or a family member continually loses their keys, this is a good opportunity to stop that from happening. After you attach the device, the Tile app on your smartphone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep to help you find them. Super helpful, right?

Just remember, these discounts will only last until the end of the day. So get yours before you lose out.

