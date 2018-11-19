Photo: Tile

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Tile trackers make great gifts for friends who are always late because they can never find their keys (seriously, they’re so punctual, everyone’s always said it, they just couldn’t find their keys hahaha!), and Amazon’s Tile Sport Black Friday deal just went live. $20 gets you a single Tile, and $35 gets you two, both all-time low prices.



The Tile Sport doesn’t include a replaceable battery like the newest models, but it is waterproof, and boasts an impressive 200' range. Just attach it to whatever you’re always losing, and use the free phone app to make it beep.