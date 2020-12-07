Never Lose Power on the Go Again With This $14 Aukey 10000mAh Power Bank

Aukey 10000mAh Power Bank CXLVWP8Z Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Aukey 10000mAh Power Bank | $14 | Amazon | Use Co de CXLVWP8Z



Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing this Aukey 10000mAh p ower b ank for just $14. Just use the code CXLVWP8Z at checkout.

I’ve had Aukey products before and really like them. This power bank is a great deal at 28% off . I personally like to have a power bank at all times because I hate the feeling of seeing that battery level on my phone go to red not knowing where and when I can charge it. This power bank is l ightweight and you’ll get up to 3 extra charges on the go before you’ll need to plug it in and refuel . It takes about 4 hours to get to a full charge before you hit the road. Charge up to two devices at once with the USB-C ports. You and a pal can juice up your phones or if you need to charge a tablet or wireless headphones, it can all be done at the same time. This pack comes with a user manual and a 24-m onth AUKEYCARE Card.

