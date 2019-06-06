Photo: Amazon

AmazonBasics Charging Dock for Switch Pro Controller | $5 | Amazon

If you’ve ever had your game controller die in the middle of a game, you know true pain. In 2019, this should be a thing of the past, but shit happens and people forget to charge their controllers or change batteries. You don’t have to worry about this issue if you have a Nintendo Switch Pro controller, thanks to Amazon. Right now, you can get an AmazonBasics Charging Dock for Switch Pro Controller with USB Cable for only $5. Now, hopefully, you’ll remember to dock your controller when you’re done playing for the night.