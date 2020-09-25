It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Never Leave Your Charger at Home Again With This Cargo Backpack and Powerbank Combo for Just $15

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
75
Save
M-Edge Cargo Backpack With Powerbank | $15 | Meh
M-Edge Cargo Backpack With Powerbank | $15 | Meh
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

M-Edge Cargo Backpack With Powerbank | $15 | Meh

Whether you’re headed back to school or not a solid backpack that’s comfortable and protective for your laptop is a necessity. And in these new times, places to charge your phone while you’re out have become limited with store and restaurant restrictions. So having a good charger with you is essential too. Grab both of these for just $15 today.

Advertisement

The M-Edge Cargo Backpack has a removable 6000mAh powerbank that can save your devices for up to forty hours for a smartphone and ten for a tablet. This sturdy nylon backpack will keep a laptop up to seventeen inches safe and sound. It’s perfectly padded in all the right places to protect from drops and bumps. Plus it’s designed to sit upright so no worries about it slumping over to mitigate any potential damage. The padded straps make even heavy days comfortable no matter how long you have to haul. Lots of pockets and compartments for all the extra belongings you need like keys, wallets, glasses, and of course your face mask or an extra one or two. These backpacks usually run around $69 so this is an awesome deal if you’ve been trying to pick a budget and quality option.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The 10 Best Deals of September 24, 2020

Gear Up and Get Your Game On in Today’s Best Xbox Deals

You've Only Got 1 Day Left to Save up to 80% on Over a Thousand Items in Wayfair's Huge Way Day Sale

Frag Out and Finish the Fight in Halo Infinite, Now Available for Pre-Order