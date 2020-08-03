Never Leave Your Charger at Home Again With This Cargo Backpack and Powerbank Combo for Just $20

Cargo Backpack With Powerbank Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Cargo Backpack With Powerbank | $20 | Meh



Whether you’re headed back to school or not a solid backpack that’s comfortable and protective for your laptop is a necessity . And in these new times, places to charge your phone while you’re out have become limited with stores and restaurant restrictions . So having a good charger with you is essential too. Grab both of these for just $20 today.

The M-Edge Cargo Backpack has a r emovable 6000mAh p owerbank that can save your devices for up to forty hours for a smartphone and ten for a tablet. This sturdy nylon backpack will keep a laptop up to seventeen inches safe and sound. It’s perfectly padded in all the right places to protect from drops and bumps. Plus it’s designed to sit upright so no worries about it slumping over to mitigate any potential damage . The padded straps make even heavy days comfortable no matter how long you have to haul. Lots of pockets and compartments for all the extra belongings you need like keys, wallets, glasses, and of course your face mask or an extra one or two . These backpacks usually run around $80 so this is an awesome deal if you’ve been trying to pick a budget and quality option.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.