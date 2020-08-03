It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleAccessories

Never Leave Your Charger at Home Again With This Cargo Backpack and Powerbank Combo for Just $20

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsmeh
64
Save
Cargo Backpack With Powerbank | $20 | Meh
Cargo Backpack With Powerbank | $20 | Meh
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Cargo Backpack With Powerbank | $20 | Meh

Whether you’re headed back to school or not a solid backpack that’s comfortable and protective for your laptop is a necessity. And in these new times, places to charge your phone while you’re out have become limited with stores and restaurant restrictions. So having a good charger with you is essential too. Grab both of these for just $20 today.

Advertisement

The M-Edge Cargo Backpack has a removable 6000mAh powerbank that can save your devices for up to forty hours for a smartphone and ten for a tablet. This sturdy nylon backpack will keep a laptop up to seventeen inches safe and sound. It’s perfectly padded in all the right places to protect from drops and bumps. Plus it’s designed to sit upright so no worries about it slumping over to mitigate any potential damage. The padded straps make even heavy days comfortable no matter how long you have to haul. Lots of pockets and compartments for all the extra belongings you need like keys, wallets, glasses, and of course your face mask or an extra one or two. These backpacks usually run around $80 so this is an awesome deal if you’ve been trying to pick a budget and quality option.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
John Wick: Chapters 1-3
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Thursday's Best Deals: Blue Light Rx Glasses, PUBG Funko Pops, The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe, Craftsman Cordless Drill, 50 Ring Pops, Sunday Scaries CBD, and More

The Gear You Need to Recreate Movie Theater Popcorn at Home

Get Some Masks That Match Your Ties At $30 For a Pack of Five

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When's It Happening and the Best Deals Right Now