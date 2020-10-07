Never Leave Home Wrinkled Again With This $14 Travel Steamer

OGHom Travel Steamer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

OGHom Travel Steamer | $14 | Amazon Gold Box



Whether you’re traveling or not a good steamer is the key to saving a last-minute outfit . My mom has bought me a travel steamer a few times over the years and I cannot count the number of times it saved me. I know I’m not the only one who hates ironing and these little steamers are pretty amazing at how they fix even the most wrinkled of garments. Grab this OGHom Travel Steamer today for just $14.

For its size, this steamer will run for up to fifteen minutes so if you’ve got multiple items it will likely be able to get each to the pristine condition . The extra-long cord is great if you have outlets in not ideal spots or if you are steaming a larger piece like a dress or coat. These heat up very fast, usually under two minutes to get fully going. This 7-in-1 Multi-use steamer can handle a multitude of fabrics in no time. I’ve never had an issue with these rusting only I highly recommend dumping excess water out after each use so you do get mold, which will grow inside. My only other tip is to keep it away from kids and pets. T hese do get very hot even after shut off so just be sure to place it in a safe spot to cool down.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.