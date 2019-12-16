Never Get Stranded Again When You Buy This $47 Jump Starter

GOOLOO SuperSafe Car Jump Starter

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re the type of person who knows how to operate a jump starter (or wants to learn, at least), you’re in luck. The GOOLOO SuperSafe Car Jump Starter is $47 on Amazon when you c lip the 5% off coupon and promo code YNIGPLFH. The jump starter works on most 12- volt vehicles ( cars, motorcycles, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs, SUVs, lawnmowers , yachts, boat, snowmobiles) . It is f ully charged in five hours and can hold a charge for more than three months.