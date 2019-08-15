Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Up to 40% Off Select Smart Locks and Electronic Door Locks | Home Depot



If you’re trying to turn your home into Pat from Smart House, you’ll need to start at the front door with a smart lock. Today only, you can get up to 40% off select smart locks and electronic door locks at Home Depot. If you’ve gotten locked out of your house before, a smart lock is a great way to avoid that ever happening again.

During today’s sale, the Schlage CamelotConnect Smart Lock with Alarm and Accent Lever Handleset is only $179, which is $119 off. The Kwikset SmartCode Single Cylinder Electronic Deadbolt is just $92. You can check out Home Depot’s website to see all of the smart locks that are on sale.