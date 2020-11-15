Never Get Locked Out of Your House or Leave the Lights On Again With Up to 40% Off Smart Home Products Today

SYLVANIA Smart+ Wi-Fi Color Dimmable Lightbulbs (4-Pack) | $24 | Amazon



Yale Smart Touchscreen Deadbolt (Satin Nickel) | $153 | Amazon Gold Box

Amazon has a few Holiday Dash deals today that can help make your home smarter and your life easier. First, never get locked out of your house again with one of these smart deadbolts, down to $153 today only. Installing this will allow you to lock your door with three taps and enter again with your personal code.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can also lock your door from anywhere with this smart lock that is compatible with Alexa, down to $150 right now.



I don’t know about you, but I hate when I get all cozy in bed and I realize I left a light on. Thankfully, there are plenty of smart lighting options on sale today which will allow you to control your lights with your phone or voice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get these deals while they last, they are only here today!