It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

Never Get Locked Out of Your House or Leave the Lights On Again With Up to 40% Off Smart Home Products Today

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
1.4K
Save
SYLVANIA Smart+ Wi-Fi Color Dimmable Lightbulbs (4-Pack) | $24 | Amazon Yale Smart Touchscreen Deadbolt (Satin Nickel) | $153 | Amazon Gold Box
SYLVANIA Smart+ Wi-Fi Color Dimmable Lightbulbs (4-Pack) | $24 | Amazon
Yale Smart Touchscreen Deadbolt (Satin Nickel) | $153 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

SYLVANIA Smart+ Wi-Fi Color Dimmable Lightbulbs (4-Pack) | $24 | Amazon

Yale Smart Touchscreen Deadbolt (Satin Nickel) | $153 | Amazon Gold Box

Amazon has a few Holiday Dash deals today that can help make your home smarter and your life easier. First, never get locked out of your house again with one of these smart deadbolts, down to $153 today only. Installing this will allow you to lock your door with three taps and enter again with your personal code.

Advertisement
Advertisement

You can also lock your door from anywhere with this smart lock that is compatible with Alexa, down to $150 right now.

G/O Media may get a commission
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro

I don’t know about you, but I hate when I get all cozy in bed and I realize I left a light on. Thankfully, there are plenty of smart lighting options on sale today which will allow you to control your lights with your phone or voice.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Get these deals while they last, they are only here today!

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Essential Sneakerhead Starter Pack, According to Outfitgrid's Dennis Todisco

We Love the Dongle, Don’t We Folks? The Best USB-C Hubs to Get Your Laptop Back to the Basics

Grab Your Plumber’s Cap for Today's Top Nintendo Switch Deals

The 32-Inch Insignia Fire HD TV is Down to Only $100 Now