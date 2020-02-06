It's all consuming.
Never Get A Kink In Your Neck Again With This Dope Travel Pillow

Ignacia Fulcher
Travel Pillow | $18 | Amazon | Coupon discount applied at checkout


Everyone who is everyone will agree that sleeping on a plane sucks. Unless you’ve sprung for first class (good for you if you do), your neck will more than likely get sore from all the adjusting you’re doing just to get comfy. With this $18 travel pillow (that includes a handy eye mask), down from $22, you’ll be saving yourself and your neck from pure doom on-route to your vacation destination. Just don’t forget to clip the Amazon coupon while you’re grabbing these up before they’re gone!

