Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Before you know it, it’ll be time to put lights, laser projectors, and other decorations out in your lawn, so it’s worth grabbing a few of these outdoor outlet timers while they’re on sale for $7. They’ll automatically cut power to whatever’s plugged into them after a preset amount of time, or you can put them in dusk-to-dawn mode, and let the built-in ambient light sensor do the job for you.