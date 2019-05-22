Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Does your pet seem to empty their water dish multiple times a day? Sometimes pets can get a little too excited when drinking water and they get more of it on the floor than in their mouth. If you have a hard time keeping up with your pet’s water habits, you can get the MOSPRO Pet Fountain Water Dispenser for a couple of bucks off. The fountain has its own filtration system, so if your pet gets their food and fur into their dish, you won’t have to worry about them drinking dirty water. The fountain has a 2L capacity and can be left for 30 days, though MOSPRO suggests changing the water every four to five days for your pet’s health.