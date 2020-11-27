It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Never Feel Apart From Your Best Friend With the Furbo Dog Camera at 46% Off

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Furbo Dog Camera | $134 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Furbo Dog Camera | $134 | Amazon

There may be a situation that requires you to be out of the house for a long period of time for the day, and you may be worried as to what your dog will be doing while you’re gone.

This is where the Furbo Dog Camera comes in. It streams live video direct to your phone, and if they bark, you get sent notifications of this so you can look at the stream to see why they may be barking away.

However the real treat here is the treat-dispenser. This will probably make the Furbo your dog’s best friend, as you can either use the app to dispense a treat, or even use Alexa.

At $115 off it’s a very useful device that can make sure you can keep one eye open on your smartphone, for when they may be barking at the mailman, or if you want to reward them with a treat.

AirPods Pro
