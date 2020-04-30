Netgear’s Speedy Nighthawk Router Is 48% off Right Now

Netgear Nighthawk X10 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Netgear Nighthawk X10 | $250 | B&H Photo

By now, you probably know whether your router’s equipped to handle everyone working from home and streaming Netflix all at once. If you’ve noticed your connection lagging lately, it might be time to upgrade your router to handle all the increased traffic and binge-sessions. Netgear’s Nighthawk X10 router is an excellent option that should give your network a speed boost. Right now, you can get it for 48% off, bringing this router down to $250, which is still pricey, but brings it in line with other high-end routers. That said, its one-year warranty is a bit less than you can get from other companies, so make sure you’ve done your research and know that it’ll suit your needs before hitting that buy button.

