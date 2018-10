Photo: Amazon

This deal isn’t some bag of fun size chocolate. These are full sized candy bars. The good stuff. The Halloween giveaway that was foretold. The candy that trick-or-treaters in the neighborhood will discuss for generations. You get 30 of them for just $14 today, or about half the price of buying individually in the grocery store checkout line. The best part? 10 of those 30 are Reese’s cups.