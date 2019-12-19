It's all consuming.
Need to Get Away From 2019? Southwest Has One-Way Flights Starting at $39

Ana Suarez
Photo: Airfarewatchdog
If you need to get on a plane and fly far away from the crap that went down in 2019, I know exactly what you mean. Well, here’s your chance! Thanks to this Southwest Nationwide Sale, you snag one-way flights starting at $39+ and roundtrips fares for $78+.

You can book your trip now (technically 14 days from now) through May 20, 2020. You need to book your travel dates between Monday and Thursdays, and Saturdays as well. Blackout dates include January 4-5, 2020, while some markets might have additional dates.

Act fast, this sale ends tonight at midnight!

