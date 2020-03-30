It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Need Someone to Confide In? Here's $100 off Your First Month of Online Therapy From Talkspace

Gabe Carey
$100 off Your First Month | Talkspace | Promo code REMOTE100
Graphic: Gabe Carey

$100 off Your First Month | Talkspace | Promo code REMOTE100

I’ve said it a million times and I’ll say it again: Mental health care IS health care, and therapy is a crucial part of treating your symptoms. You might be feeling down in the dumps right now, and that’s ok, you’re not alone. If you need to talk to someone but can’t leave your house, know that Talkspace is the number one online therapy service around and they’re offering $100 off your first month with the coupon code REMOTE100.

Considering it starts at $65/week, you’re basically getting a free 7-day trial and then some. As part of the service, Talkspace is currently promoting their COVID-19 stress and anxiety management program to all subscribers, including those taking advantage of this very discount. Try it out, and let me know how it is because I’m genuinely tempted to sign up myself.

