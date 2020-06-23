It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleApparel

Need Some New Clothes? Levi's Jeans Are up to 35% off at Amazon

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
190
Save
35% Off Levi’s Jeans | Amazon Big Style Sale
35% Off Levi’s Jeans | Amazon Big Style Sale
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

35% Off Levi’s Jeans | Amazon Big Style Sale

This week Amazon is having its Big Style Sale, featuring deals from huge lifestyle brands that you can buy from at discounted prices until Friday! This means you can go ahead and stock up on jeans and other apparel from Levi’s that’s up to 35% off! I, for one, am a huge Levi’s stan and would start with a pair of classic 501 jeans as well as the matching Trucker Jacket. Actually, I’m thinking about bringing overalls back into style. Grab these deals before they’re gone!

Advertisement
Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
RAVPower's 2-Port 30W Fast Charger Has USB-C Power Delivery, And It's Cheaper Than Ever [Exclusive]
RAVPower 30W USB-C Power Delivery Charger
Use the promo code 52ZZVRNQ
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Apple's Gold Standard 10.2" iPad Slides Back to $250

What Are the Best Appliances and Tools for Kitchen Noobs?

Get a Premium Clean at a Wallet-Friendly Price With Today's Best Dyson Deals

Tuesday's Best Deals: Amazon Big Style Sale, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, 10.2" iPad, Heat-Resistant BBQ Gloves, TaoTronics ANC Headphones, and More