Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Need Help Sleeping? Pick Up Some Melatonin for a Low $2

Natrol Melatonin Time Release Tablets | $2 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Natrol Melatonin Time Release Tablets | $2 | Amazon

Need help sleeping? No judgement here. Luckily for you, Amazon dropped the price on a 90-count bottle of Natrol Melatonin Time Release Tablets down to a low $2 to help you catch more Z’s.

Natrol says that Melatonin “helps you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling refreshed.” So, all good things.

In fact, it’s amazing that anyone could possibly sleep soundly in these circumstances. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular bottle, so you won’t lose sleep because of it.

