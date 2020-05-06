It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Need a Massage? Save 39% on HoMedics' Heated Shiatsu and Vibration Body Massager

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMorningSave Deals
45
Save
HoMedics Shiatsu and Vibration Body Massager | $49 | MorningSave
HoMedics Shiatsu and Vibration Body Massager | $49 | MorningSave
Graphic: Gabe Carey

HoMedics Shiatsu and Vibration Body Massager | $49 | MorningSave

I’m not the only one who desperately needs a massage at a time when every spa and massage therapy office is closed, right? Fortunately, for us, HoMedics has a solution. This three-zone heated massage pad vibrates and emulates the Japanese shiatsu massage technique to ease muscle tension in your neck, back, and shoulders—and it’s 39% off at MorningSave right now.

Advertisement

Measuring 24 x 20 x 2 inches, it’s sizable enough to double as a pillow when the remote is powered off. Speaking of which, the included wired remote tethered to the massager unit features one-touch controls designed to run each massage session for 15 minutes at a time. The best part? You don’t have to pay to extend it to 30 minutes or 45 or an hour. Just press the button again and you’re good to go. Maybe this whole massage-from-home thing isn’t so bad after all.

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Hisense's 75" Quantum Dot TV is $200 Off

Tuesday's Best Deals: Jay Bird Headphones, Armor All Car Cleaning Kit, Rachael Ray Cookware, Civilization VI, and More

The Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker is $31

Wednesday's Best Deals: Overwatch LEGO Set, Hisense 75" QLED TV, Etsy Terrarium Kit, 2000A Jump Starter, 12-Month PlayStation Plus, and More