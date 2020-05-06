Need a Massage? Save 39% on HoMedics' Heated Shiatsu and Vibration Body Massager

HoMedics Shiatsu and Vibration Body Massager Graphic : Gabe Carey

HoMedics Shiatsu and Vibration Body Massager | $49 | MorningSave

I’m not the only one who desperately needs a massage at a time when every spa and massage therapy office is closed, right? Fortunately, for us, HoMedics has a solution. This three-zone heated massage pad vibrates and emulates the Japanese shiatsu massage technique to ease muscle tension in your neck, back, and shoulders—and it’s 39% off at MorningSave right now.

Measuring 24 x 20 x 2 inches , it’s sizable enough to double as a pillow when the remote is powered off. Speaking of which, the included wired remote tethered to the massager unit features one-touch controls designed to run each massage session for 15 minutes at a time. The best part? You don’t have to pay to extend it to 30 minutes or 45 or an hour. Just press the button again and you’re good to go. Maybe this whole massage-from-home thing isn’t so bad after all.