Need a Jump? The Tacklife T8 800A Battery Booster Is 40% Off

Tacklife T8 800A Peak Jump Starter 4NHR3PTJ Graphic : Gabe Carey

Tacklife T8 800A Peak Jump Starter | $48 | Amazon | Promo Code 4NHR3PTJ

The first thing my dad ever bought me when I started driving in my mid-teens was a pair of jumper cables. Little did he know I’d probably never have the courage to ask someone to help me use them, even in the most dire emergency situation. Which is why I recommend buying a battery booster like the Tacklife T8 800A peak jump starter instead of basic, battery-less clamps like dad used to lug around. Self-sufficient, this pack doesn’t require a second vehicle to operate since the current derives from the pack itself. An LCD display indicates how much charge is left on the device at a given time.

To power it back up, you can charge it by plugging it into a wall outlet, a car cigarette lighter, or anything supporting its Micro USB to USB Type-A connection. Juice it up, and the Tacklife T8 double s as an 18,000mAh power bank designed to restore your phone battery to full health. Two ports, one of which delivers 9V Quick Charge speeds, let you charge a second device—such as a laptop or tablet—at the same time. The versatile, multifaceted Tacklife T8 booster normally costs $80, but for a limited time only, it’s priced at just $48 using the promo code 4NHR3PTJ. This deal expires September 13, so act fast.