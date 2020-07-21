Need a Jump? Tacklife's T8 MAX Will Get You Back on the Road in No Time for $30 Less Today

Tacklife T8 MAX UZG8NHAF Graphic : Gabe Carey

Tacklife T8 MAX | $60 | Amazon | Promo Code UZG8NHAF

Car trouble is the pits. For anyone stranded on the shoulder reading this, you’ll be pleased to know Tacklife’s T8 MAX jump starter—what with its 1,000A peak current and built-in 20,000mAh power bank will not only get your car back up and running but your phone, too. Enter the promo code UZG8NHAF at checkout for a steep 34% discount. For $60, this ‘lil 8.85 x 3.34 x 1.18" booster can breathe new life into your car, truck, SUV, motorcy cle, ATV, and yes, even your boat. An onboard emergency flashlight makes it easier to see what you’re doing at night while a trio of USB quick-charge ports keep your phone or tablet battery life intact. A 2-year warranty is the icing on the automotive cake.