Need a Great Kids’ Gift? Melissa & Doug Toys Are Up to 55% off at Amazon

Andrew Hayward
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Save Up to 55% on Melissa & Doug Toys | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward
There’s no shortage of awesome kids’ toys based on TV shows, movies, and video games. But if you’re looking for something for a younger child with a bit more general appeal and perhaps even an educational edge, Melissa & Doug has you covered.

Melissa & Doug makes a wide array of quality kids toys, including puzzles, art kits, dress-up outfits, building blocks, and more. And while they’re sometimes a bit more expensive than similar alternatives, Amazon has a big sale on a wide variety of items today, taking up to 55% off the list price. Here are a few picks below, but be sure to browse the full sale.

