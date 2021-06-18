Need a Cheap Office Chair? Get This AmazonBasics Swivel Chair for $48

AmazonBasics Swivel Office Chair Image : Andrew Hayward

AmazonBasics Swivel Office Chair | $48 | Amazon



Like a great many things, you get what you pay for with office chairs—and a cheap, simple one isn’t going to provide the greatest comfort or support, let alone likely last for the long haul. On the other hand, if you don’t have hundreds (or more) to spend on a super-fancy, ergonomically designed wonder-chair, then a cheap new one with solid reviews might still be an upgrade.



Advertisement

Right now, Amazon is offering its in-house AmazonBasics swivel office chair for $48, a savings of 24% off the list price. It’s adjustable and has breathable mesh backing, although it’s only built for a max weight limit of 225 pounds. Customers are generally happy with it, thanks to a 4.3-star review average.