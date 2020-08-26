It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Need a Charge? AUKEY's 4-Port 48W Wall Charger is Only $33

Elizabeth Henges
Photo: AUKEY
AUKEY 4-Port 48W Wall Charger | $33 | Amazon | Use code J4XLHMVT

Trying to keep track of my chargers is a pain in the ass. Which one is USB-A and which is USB-C? Do I have the right wall outlet part for them? What about my Switch and Kindle? It’s an endless cycle of trying to figure out what I’m missing and always realizing what I need at the worst possible time. Well, Aukey’s four port wall-charger can help a lot with this. With two USB-A and two USB-C ports and enough wattage to actually charge four devices at once, this adapter will have you covered for most things. It can even charge laptops and the Switch! That’s not something every adapter can do. By using code J4XLHMVT at checkout, you can grab one for yourself for just $33.

