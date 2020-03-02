Need a Better Laptop? Upgrade to the 15-Inch HP Spectre x360 for $400 Less

HP Spectre x360 15t Graphic : Gabe Carey

HP Spectre x360 15t | $1,050| HP

When the HP Spectre lineup first came out, I was awestruck that a Windows laptop could have sex appeal. This 2-in-1 touchscreen notebook, with its ostentatious gold accents and sizable 15-inch display, is $1,050 from HP right now, which is $400 less than you’d find it normally.

Advertisement

For that price, you’re netting an Intel Core i7 processor, dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The only catch is that the processor is an 8th-gen issue, whereas Intel-based Ultrabooks and 2-in-1s are now in their 10th generation.

While you can buy a 9th- or 1oth-gen HP Spectre x360 15, it comes at a premium, as these models start at $1,200 and $1,250, respectively. To spare your wallet the burden, the “older” 2019 version is now the cheaper alternative, even if it is behind the times in the performance department.