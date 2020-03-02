It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Need a Better Laptop? Upgrade to the 15-Inch HP Spectre x360 for $400 Less

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealshp deals
1.4K
1
Save
HP Spectre x360 15t | $1,050| HP
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

HP Spectre x360 15t | $1,050| HP

When the HP Spectre lineup first came out, I was awestruck that a Windows laptop could have sex appeal. This 2-in-1 touchscreen notebook, with its ostentatious gold accents and sizable 15-inch display, is $1,050 from HP right now, which is $400 less than you’d find it normally.

Advertisement

For that price, you’re netting an Intel Core i7 processor, dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The only catch is that the processor is an 8th-gen issue, whereas Intel-based Ultrabooks and 2-in-1s are now in their 10th generation.

While you can buy a 9th- or 1oth-gen HP Spectre x360 15, it comes at a premium, as these models start at $1,200 and $1,250, respectively. To spare your wallet the burden, the “older” 2019 version is now the cheaper alternative, even if it is behind the times in the performance department.

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey is the Commcerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Monday's Best Deals: MacBook Air, Dash Toaster, Omega Juicer, and More

These Lowkey $299 Indochino Suits Are Tailored to You and Your Budget [Exclusive]

It's an Awesome Time to Buy Dyson Stuff

The Biggest Sonos Refurb Sale Ever Is Back and Its a Great Chance to Start or Expand Your Collection