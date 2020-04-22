It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Navigate the Roads Distraction-Free With This $6 Phone Holder for Your Bike [Exclusive]

Vava Home Phone Holder | $6 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA014
Graphic: Gabe Carey

When I was living in Brooklyn, I considered riding a bike as my primary mode of transportation. Public transit from Bed-Stuy to Prospect Park is tricky to say the least, and cycling significantly reduces time spent commuting between neighborhoods. That said, without prior knowledge of the areas you’re looking to traverse, biking is intimidating to say the least. For $6 using the promo code KINJA014, you can save yourself the hassle and get a phone holder, perfect for GPS navigation.

