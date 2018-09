Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

LEGO’s Star Wars advent calendar only just went on sale for 2018, but Walmart’s already taking $7 off its $40 price tag. As always, it features 24 tiny Star Wars-themed LEGO gifts, including brand new ones for 2018 like a snowman in a Rebellion helmet, a Rose minifig, and tons of miniaturized spaceships and speeders. This is