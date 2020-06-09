Natural Body Wash and Vegan Deodorants by Native Keep You Smooth, Clean, and Chemical-Free, Now 30% off

Save 30% on Native Natural Deodorant and Body Wash Image : Native

Save 30% on Native Natural Deodorant and Body Wash | Amazon

Ooooooweeee, you’re musty. If you’ve been putting off showering because you can’t find a gentle soap, check out Native’s Gold Box today. You’ll get up to 30% off their natural hygiene products. The vegan deodorant is especially important, because nothing’s worse than chemicals burning your pits up, and you can get three in a pack for $25. The body wash comes in a similar package for $19, and it does have a few nasties in the ingredients list, but Native’s formula is much more friendly to your skin than your average .

