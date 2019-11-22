It's all consuming.
Nap On The Couch All Thanksgiving Day With This $13 Plush Throw Blanket

Ana Suarez
Sable Throw Blanket, 60" x 80| $13 | Amazon | Clip the coupon and use promo code KINJAHT033
Look, the only thing I want to be doing one week from now is napping on and off all day on the couch. I plan to take a few breaks in between naps to eat whatever my sister is cooking for Thanksgiving dinner. If you’re just like me, you know that having a good blanket is essential for your Couch Nap. Right now, you can get the Sable Throw Blanket, 60" x 80 for $13 when you clip the $1 coupon on Amazon and use promo code KINJAHT033.

