It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Name a More Iconic Duo Than This Mandalorian Baby Yoda Funko Pop Replica, Now 24% Off

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Funko Pop! Moment - Mandalorian and Child | $25 | Amazon
Graphic: Andrew Hayward
Admit it, you love the Baby Yoda. Because the Baby Yoda was focused grouped so meticulously it’s hard to deny The Child’s appeal, even if you want to eat him. And with The Mandalorian season 2 confirmed for October 30, it’s convenient Amazon has put this Funko Pop recreation of the show’s main protagonists on offer at a 24% discount, bringing the subtotal down to $25 before checkout. While the listing page suggests the ornament came out earlier this week, our price history tracker dates it back to early June.

Either way, it’s more realistically down from $30 rather than the original $32 list price, since that’s the highest we’ve ever seen it. Still, a $5 discount is better than nothing, and there’s no telling when it might bounce back up. At smaller discounts, you can find more Baby Yoda Funko Pop variants, including an adorable Force-wielding one, the super cute Baby Yoda eating a frog (oopie), and the original Baby Yoda Funko Pop that still remains our readers’ favorite product of the year so far, at a decent 18% off. All cheaper than the Mandalorian and Child Moment but without the dramatic freeze-frame suspense. For more cheap Funko Pops from your favorite stories, take a peek at our top deals.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

