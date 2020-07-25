Naipo's $22 Massage Pillow Will Give You That Deep Tissue Massage You've Been Missing

Naipo Shiatsu Massage Pillow with Heat R8675NMX + c lip coupon Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Naipo Shiatsu Massage Pillow with Heat | $22 | Amazon | Use code R8675NMX + c lip coupon

Advertisement

By now, you probably could use a really deep tissue massage. Most massagers can take care of sore muscles on the surface, but deep tissue massages can work out nasty muscle knots that have been troublesome for a while. These are best done by a massage therapist (as all massages are), but in the year 2020, you may not be be to going to a massage parlor, or don’t have the funds on hand to do so. That’s where Naipo’s massage pillow comes to save the day.

Advertisement

This Shiatsu massage pillow focuses in on the pressure points with its massage balls and heat. Because of its shape, it’s easily to use on multiple points of the body, like the neck, back, calves, and more. Also, since it’s a pillow, you can lay down on it and let the massager REALLY knead into some trouble spots. Just be careful, as the balls make it so that’s a lot of pressure. Always know your limits and expect to be sore for a couple days after any deep tissue massage.

If you use the code R8675NMX at checkout and c lip the coupon on the page, you’ll get this pillow for only $22. It’s a great deal, so if you’re sore and your muscles can use a good kneading, don’t sleep on this deal! Or on the pillow. The pillow’s not made for sleeping.