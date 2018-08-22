Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you have a big DIY project in your future, secure up to 30% off on nailers, compressors, and work gear from this one-day Home Depot sale.

An 18 gauge and 16 gauge cordless Ryobi nailer combo pack is just $250, which is good considering just one nailer with battery pack costs around $200 on other sites. This Porter-Cable compressor is about $30 off, and this Makita nailer is marked down to just $60.

To see all the deals, head over to Home Depot, and remember this sale ends at midnight.