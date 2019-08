Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Save Up to 25% off Select Nailers, Compressors and Inflators | Home Depot

If you have any big home projects coming up, you’re going to want to check out this sale on nailers, compressors, and inflators at Home Depot. You can get up to 25% off during today’s sale. Though a Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18-Gauge Brad Nailer Kit is marked down to $259, which is actually 35% off.