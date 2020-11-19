It's all consuming.
Nab a Cheap Tab(let) With $80 Off Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7

Giovanni Colantonio
If you’re on the hunt for a new tablet, you can save $80 on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7. The lightweight tablet features a 10.4 inch, ultra-widescreen display and Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers. Samsung clearly wants you to take advantage of both of those features, so the tablet comes with two free months of YouTube Premium and six months of Spotify Premium. Just don’t get misled by the pricing on the pricing on the page, which displays how much you’d save if you traded in your current tablet on top of the $80 instant rebate.

