MysteryVibe's Black Friday Sale Starts Now, Take 20% off Vibes and Bundles

20% off Vibrators and Bundles Image : MysteryVibe

20% off Vibrators and Bundles | MysteryVibe



A lot of companies are already dropping their Black Friday deals to help everyone get a jump on that holiday shopping. Our pals at MysteryVibe are among those fabulous businesses with a fabulous deal. From now until the end of the month save 20% on Vibrators and Bundles.

Advertisement

I’m a big fan of the Poco and recommended it as one of my favorites. This bendable bullet vibe is great for solo flights but is pretty fun with a partner. Design your own vibration pulses through the companies app and let your significant other do some of the driving. If that’s not the perfect way to spend a chilly fall weekend I don’t know what is. This bundle ($88) gives you the vibe, the Poco play cards (if you need instruction or inspiration), and Sliquid lube.

Advertisement

Now for the dudes. And yes the sex tech continues with the Tenuto. This vibe is operated with the app as well to send all the right rhythms to your boy bits. It’s a wearable vibrator to stimulate three pleasure zones for both you and your ‘love-ah.’ Control the flow and get extra playtime in with this gentlemanly accessory. The Tenuto bundle ($152) also comes with cards specific to this toy and Ride lube. This is a great gift to elevate the impeding next lockdown. Keep your Tenuto close and your snuggle bunny closer.

All these bundles will ship for free.