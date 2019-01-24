Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Murad is certainly a trusted skincare brand, and its products usually don’t come cheap. But this week at Sephora, you can score many items from Murad in mini form; three different Murad kits are marked down to pretty astounding prices.

The $29 Bright Beginning 30 Day Discovery Kit contains a travel-size version of cult-favorite Rapid Age Spot and Lightening Serum, along with three other products that promise to brighten up and even out skin tone, while the $41 Active Retinol Renewal Kit is chock full of powerful fine-line reducing retinol products. Finally, at $35, the Dr.’s Picks for Radiant Skin offers up a retinol, along with an exfoliant, moisturizer, and an SPF. So choose the kit that will bring out your best skin for a very low price now, since unfortunately, this deal won’t be quite as long-lasting these products’ results.

