Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nothing beats a massage after a tough day at work, and this $125 foot massager (with promo code 2LAE84YL) includes a whopping 22 massage heads, plus heat, adjustable air pressure, and tap massagers for the arch of your foot, which are very rare in these sorts of products. Trust me, you don’t want to put your feet in the massagers at Brookstone; you want one of your own at home.

Mynt sent me this thing to try out awhile back, and while it wasn’t quite as forceful as a human massage might be, it still felt really good, particularly the air compression feature. Its $153 list price is actually a big discount from its usual $180, so promo code 2LAE84YL is really a stacking deal.