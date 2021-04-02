My Wife Won't Let Me Buy a Racecar Bed, but This $60 Pikachu Comforter Set Will Do

Pikachu Twin/Full Comforter With Two Pillow Shams Graphic : Gabe Carey

Pikachu Twin/Full Comforter With Two Pillow Shams | $60 | Amazon

Ever since subjecting her to Ford V. Ferrari, no doubt the manliest movie of 2019, I have been begging my wife to let me buy a racecar bed for us to sleep in. And while that will probably never happen for reasons unbeknownst to me, I found this Pikachu twin-/full-sized comforter set on sale this morning while searching for Pikachu comforter sets online. Although we have a queen, I’m hoping we can use it for the guest bed, so that when my family visits, they are greeted by a friendly face before entering a deep slumber, hopefully dreaming of their quest to become a Pokémon master one gym battle at a time.

In the set, you can expect the 72" x 86" comforter, along with a couple of pillow shams to top it off. Whether you’re looking to spice it up in the bedroom, or just add a hint of elegance to your decor, don’t sleep on this comforter set. Sleep under it at a 45% markdown.