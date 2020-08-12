It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
My Friends Think I'm Insane for Not Seeing ThunderCats, So This Complete Series for $23 Is Perfect

Quentyn Kennemer
ThunderCats: The Complete Series (DVD) | $23 | Amazon
ThunderCats: The Complete Series (DVD) | $23 | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon
ThunderCats: The Complete Series (DVD) | $23 | Amazon

Look, I’m sorry, OK? This epic that aired before I was even born wasn’t on my radar. That’s my fault, I know. If you’re in the same hole-ridden boat, let’s patch it up with a $23 ThunderCats DVD at Amazon featuring all 130 episodes.

The Blu-Ray collection of the 26-episode reboot is up for the same $23. I think this is the part where I’m supposed to shout “ThunderCats Hoooooooooooo!”

Quentyn Kennemer

