My Favorite Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones Are 46% off Right Now

I love Marshall. Every product I’ve had from them becomes my favorite and these Minor II in-ear headphones are at the top. Amazon is currently discounting these by 46% which is an amazing deal on a quality product. These are usually $129 but worth every penny.

I run with these almost every day and can vouch that they not only stay in place but have a great sound and block out a lot of excess noise. I love how compact these are. They’re easy to toss in your bag or even pocket. I’ve even fallen asleep with these, that’s how comfortable they are. They charge quickly, pair with anything, and the mic is clear for phone calls or even recording a podcast (which I do weekly). I can’t recommend these enough.

